Official Trailer for Immaculate: Promising Horror Film starring Sydney Sweeney and Álvaro Morte

Under the direction of Michael Mohan, Immaculate will premiere in theaters in Spain on May 1, 2024.

In less than two months we will have Immaculate in theaters, the new horror movie directed by Michael Mohan, filmmaker behind other titles such as The Voyeurs, Everything Sucks, or Save the Date.

To make the wait more enjoyable, Diamond Films, the film’s distributor in Spain, has released the official trailer in Spanish for Immaculate, which you can check out through the video at the top of this content.

What can we expect from Immaculate

Starring Sydney Sweeney (Reality, Anyone But Me, Madame Web) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist, The Head, Stories to Stay Awake), the film’s plot follows the story of Cecilia, a devout American nun who embarks on a new journey at a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside.

Shortly after arriving, Cecilia suddenly becomes pregnant without a logical explanation, turning it into a miracle.

However, shortly after this blessing, inexplicable events begin to take place in the convent and many members of the clergy begin to suspect that the creature inside Cecilia is the result of the demon.

“Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney), just arrived from the United States, enters as a novice in a convent in the remote Italian countryside. There she is welcomed by Father Tedeschi (Álvaro Morte), who introduces her to the religious routines.

One day she discovers that she is pregnant and what seemed like a miracle, because she still retains her virginity, turns out to hide a sinister secret that will make her desperately seek to leave that place,” details the official synopsis of the film.

Completing the cast of the horror film are Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus, Luna Park, The Bastards of Pizzofalcone), Benedetta Porcaroli (Enea, Amanda, The Hummingbird), Giampiero Judica (Cabrini, The Perfect Dinner, Time’s Up), and Dora Romano (Mafia Mama, Imma Tataranni, An Adventure), among others.

Immaculate premieres in theaters in Spain on May 1, 2024. What did you think of the Spanish trailer for the movie? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.