‘Offensively bad’ say Costco shoppers after trying ‘watery and bland’ soup – but some have a clever use for it

Costco shoppers have expressed disappointment with the quality of the Kirkland Lobster Bisque, citing lack of substantial lobster meat and watery and bland taste. Some customers have found creative ways to use the soup, such as using it as a sauce for lobster ravioli or pairing it with grilled shrimp over pasta. Some customers have noted a decline in the quality of the soup compared to previous batches, with visible chunks of lobster missing in recent purchases. Despite this disappointment, returning items like Lemon blueberry loaf and peanut butter chocolate pie have brought excitement to some Costco members.

