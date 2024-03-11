NYU freshman spending $10K to travel to Florida each weekend for 6-month internship

Vincent Campanaro, an NYU freshman, is spending thousands of dollars to fly to Florida every weekend for an internship at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Despite the hefty travel expenses and exhausting schedule, he is happy with the experience and the opportunity to learn about hospitality and customer service. Campanaro acknowledges the competitive internship market and says it was worth it to pursue his passion and gain valuable skills. This experience has allowed him to grow and learn, even though it has required significant dedication and financial investment.

