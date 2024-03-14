NYPD’s Nisa Rodriguez punches her way to professional boxing debut at Madison Square Garden

NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez is making her professional boxing debut, inspiring kids with her grit and determination. Growing up in the Bronx, she turned her love for fighting into a positive outlet. She has been a teacher, joined the NYPD, and is now a mentor and role model at the NYPD Cops and Kids Boxing Program in Brooklyn. Rodriguez is an eight-time Golden Glove champion and is training for the Olympics this year, hoping to qualify and represent Puerto Rico. Her story serves as inspiration for many young kids in the program.

Read more