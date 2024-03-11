NYC’s ‘worst landlord’ sought for arrest over dangerous conditions in Washington Heights buildings

Daniel Ohebshalom, named the city’s “worst landlord” last year, is now a wanted man as a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Ohebshalom has repeatedly ignored court orders to make repairs to his decrepit buildings in Washington Heights, leading to nearly 700 open violations between the two sites. The Department of Housing Preservation and Development has stated that Ohebshalom will be jailed for up to 60 days unless he immediately corrects the outstanding violations. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has emphasized the importance of holding landlords like Ohebshalom accountable for their neglect of properties and the well-being of tenants. Ohebshalom has also faced lawsuits over running an illegal hotel and owes over $4 million in fines to the city. The situation with Ohebshalom highlights the need for increased accountability for landlords who neglect their properties.

