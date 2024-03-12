NYCLU sues Columbia University over student group suspension

Two Palestinian advocacy groups at Columbia University have been suspended for engaging in peaceful protest, leading to a lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU). The lawsuit alleges that the university violated its own policies by suspending the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) groups. The protesters were advocating for Palestinian rights during a peaceful demonstration on campus. The lawsuit calls for the immediate reinstatement of the groups and criticizes the university for targeting and censoring political discourse. In a separate incident, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) has criticized Columbia Law School for failing to take action against anti-Israel protestors who disrupted a student luncheon. The university’s handling of these events has raised concerns about free speech and academic freedom on campus.

