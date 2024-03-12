NYC ‘worst landlord’ Daniel Obhebshalom faces as city looks to work with L.A. County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate surrender

The landlord, Daniel Ohebshalom, who has been on New York City’s “Worst Landlord Watchlist” is now a wanted man with a warrant out for his arrest due to deplorable living conditions in his apartments including mold, roaches, rats, and lead paint. With over 3,300 open violations, two buildings in Washington Heights are in extremely neglected conditions. The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner, Adolfo Carrión Jr., is hopeful that Ohebshalom will turn himself in. The city is working with the LA County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate an arrest or surrender. Ohebshalom comes from a family with a history of bad landlord practices. Residents are eagerly awaiting for justice to be served.

