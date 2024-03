Three brave police officers in the Bronx were caught on body camera footage performing a daring rescue of a man who had fallen onto subway tracks at the Fordham Road station. The officers quickly responded to the scene, with one dropping down to the tracks to hoist the man up while the others helped. They were able to pull the man to safety and render aid to him. The heroic actions of these officers saved a life and demonstrated their dedication to protecting and serving the community.

