NYC spending $387 a day to house migrants

New York City has been spending an average of $387 per day to house a single migrant household in taxpayer-funded shelters, according to data from City Hall. This cost has slowly decreased as the city implements cost-cutting measures to slash spending amid the ongoing crisis, with about 64,800 migrants in its care as of last week. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has laid out plans to save billions of taxpayer dollars in response to the crisis and is forecasting the daily cost of sheltering an asylum seeker to come in at $386 for the 2024 fiscal year. Commercial hotels are being used to house asylum seekers, leading to higher costs compared to housing the homeless population. City officials are working to manage costs down and are advocating for additional support from state and federal partners.

