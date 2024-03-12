NYC pizzerias required to cut smoke pollutants by 75% starting on April 27 after city approves new rule

New York City officials have approved a new rule that requires pizzerias and bakeries using wood and coal-fired stoves to install emission control systems to reduce smoke pollutants by 75%. This rule will affect about 130 businesses starting on April 27, and covers ovens that were installed before May 2016. Some restaurants have already spent over half a million dollars on the new system. The controversial plan has received mixed reactions, with some businesses worried about the financial impact.

Read more