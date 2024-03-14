NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ bid for mayoral control of city schools killed by NY lawmakers

Albany lawmakers are rejecting Mayor Eric Adams’ request for an extension of his control over New York City public schools to be included in the state budget. Instead, Adams will need to rely on the legislature to pass an extension separately before June 30, when mayoral control expires. Lawmakers are awaiting a report on the effectiveness of mayoral control to help inform their decision. While some lawmakers, like State Senator Jessica Ramos, are open to alternative models that include more voices, others, like Assembly Education Committee Chairman Michael Benedetto, support Adams’ request for an extension. The United Federation of Teachers and other unions are against mayoral control and are lobbying against it in Albany. The decision on mayoral control goes beyond budget concerns and may be influenced by various factors, including educational standards and funding for schools. The issue is expected to spark passionate debates among lawmakers.

