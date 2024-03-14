NYC Half Marathon 2024: Maggie’s Mission founders join this year’s race to help fight pediatric cancer, honor their daughter

Maggie’s Mission, a charity organization supporting children fighting pediatric cancer, has been named an official charity partner of the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon for the third year in a row. Founded by Donna and Steve Schmidt in honor of their daughter who passed away from cancer at the age of 17, the organization raises funds for research and provides financial assistance to families in need. This year, the team of runners has already raised over $21,000 to help fulfill Maggie’s wish of helping children make it to adulthood. Donna and Steve will be joining the runners this Sunday to participate in the race and continue raising awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research. To learn more about Maggie’s Mission and the race, visit nyrr.org. Eyewitness News will provide live updates on Sunday, and the race will be streamed on various digital channels.

