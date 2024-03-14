NY Times printing facility swarmed by Pro-Palestinian protesters; no arrests made

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the New York Times printing facility in Queens, causing delays in the delivery of popular newspapers. Demonstrators blocked trucks from accessing the building in the early morning by laying down in a chain and holding signs. The facility prints newspapers such as the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Newsday, and the New York Post. Law enforcement was called to clear the protesters, but no arrests were made. Truck eventually gained access to the building to resume printing.

Read more