‘Not enough items’ fumes Aldi shoppers turned away for not having ‘over 25’ for cashier & forced to do self-checkout

A frustrated Aldi customer took to social media to call out the retailer after allegedly being directed to the self-checkout area instead of a cashiered lane despite having more than 25 items. The customer questioned Aldi’s policy on lane usage and claimed they were told to “go somewhere else” if they didn’t like it. Aldi has a 20-item self-checkout limit, but the customer’s experience raises questions about how the policy is enforced. Aldi has not responded to the customer’s claims. In addition to this incident, customers have also expressed frustration over alleged price changes at Aldi stores. Despite these issues, Aldi remains popular for its affordable prices and commitment to maintaining competitive prices in the face of rising food costs.

