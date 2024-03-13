North West, 10, to ‘include her school friends’ on upcoming album that pre-teen is producing herself with dad Kanye

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is making waves in the music industry with her debut album titled Elementary School Dropout. Kanye has been mentoring North and collaborating with her on the project, with North playing a key role in selecting beats and sound engineers for her music. The album will feature some tracks with North’s friends, showcasing her creative control and talent at a young age. North first gained attention for her verse on Kanye’s Vultures album, and the duo recently performed together at a chaotic listening party in Las Vegas. Despite some fan complaints about the event, North’s upcoming album has fans eagerly anticipating her next move in the music scene.

