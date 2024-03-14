Nonprofit uses video games to improve disaster preparedness

A Texas-based nonprofit organization, the Center for Advanced Preparedness and Threat Response Simulation (CAPTRS), is using video games to improve disaster preparedness, specifically focusing on pathogen-based disasters like COVID-19. They have developed a digital game that allows players to practice decision-making, coordinating responses, and taking action in the event of a real emergency or disaster. The game is based on real information gathered from consultations with epidemiologists and public health experts and is designed to be played by people around the world at any time. Recently, a demo of the game was conducted with the New York Academy of Scientists, providing scientists with practice in emergency management and simulating real-life drills. The game does not have a traditional win condition but instead allows players to share their decisions and findings with others. This innovative approach to disaster preparedness through gaming is seen as a valuable tool for improving response to global threats.

Read more