NJ Transit lawsuit: Family of man fatally struck by bus files notice of claim against company, state for wrongful death

The family of Jordan Miller, a man who was fatally struck by a New Jersey Transit bus in Fort Lee, has filed a notice of claim against the company and the state for wrongful death. Miller, a beloved customer service representative for the Port Authority, was hit by the bus while walking across the street. The bus driver was cited for careless driving and making an improper left turn. Miller’s son, Jack Miller, described his father as someone who enjoyed his job and life, always with a smile on his face. Miller’s extensive family includes actor Jason Patric, playwright Jason Miller, and comedian Jackie Gleason. The loss of Jordan Miller has been described as immeasurable, as he was a hardworking man who was loved by his family.

Read more