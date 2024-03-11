Nintendo registers in Japan this “Xenoblade Continuation” that leaves fans of the saga intrigued, especially because it is very rare to see leaks through this type of media.

Nintendo registers “Xenoblade Continuation” in Japan for Switch, because there is no information about Switch 2. Now, is it a sequel to the saga? Are they preparing another Xenoblade? Many questions, few answers.

After the great Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (not to mention Xenoblade Chronicles X which remains stranded on Wii U), the Monolith Soft franchise is ‘finished’.

And we say this because its director already said that a new Xenoblade was going to be very different from what we are used to, although these words were conditional and nothing is certain.

But now we have this that has been shared from ResetEra, a strange Nintendo registration in Japan that could have resonance in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Redeemed Future and in its original story.

In this it reads, via automatic translation: “Product services – electronic game programs, downloadable electronic game programs, video game programs and 222 others“.

The rest is gibberish, but the date on which all this happened was November 7, 2023, or in other words just two weeks ago.

If we add to this that the composer of Xenoblade shared a curious message in which he said: “It’s time to start from scratch“, many are already starting to draw conclusions.

It is still very early to think about a new and hypothetical Xenoblade Chronicles 4, but the door is not closed; nor is a port to Nintendo Switch for Xenoblade Chronicles X.

There are even those who think of a second season for the DLC of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which could be set in a post-game of the latest adventure.

But with Shulk and/or Rex already left behind who knows

“I am begging, on my knees, for a continuation of Xenoblade Chronicles X plus a remaster. Please“, can be read from another user. It is quite clear that many want to see the return of this fantastic RPG.

“Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combines the strengths of its predecessors with great success, resulting in a colossal, deep, and (almost) infinite JRPG that we will not easily forget… and a modern classic for Nintendo Switch“, we said before the release of this game.

