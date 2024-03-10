Nintendo plans to produce over 10 million Switch 2 units next fiscal year

Nintendo Switch 2 is still in the air, with an estimated release date in 2024. But now, shipment data reported by this outlet suggests there would be more than 10 million consoles for the next fiscal year.

Nintendo Switch is still active in 2024, the company would have almost ready its successor. Although we still don’t know the name and/or official features, perhaps they are preparing to manufacture more than 10 million units in the next fiscal year.

Recently, new details about the Nintendo Switch 2 emerged indicating that its screen will be 8 inches, LCD, and from the manufacturer Sharp, according to an analyst.

This reinforces the information from earlier this month, which stated that it would have a significant screen and battery improvement; although – once again – at the expense of slightly reduced storage space.

Now we turn to the information reported by Bloomberg and journalist Takashi Mochizuki regarding these millions of consoles that would be manufactured for the upcoming FY.

“Shipment data suggests Nintendo would manufacture more than 10 million next-generation consoles at the start of the fiscal year“, although ResetEra is clear that it would be from April 2024 onwards.

“Unlike PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which faced chip shortages, Nintendo’s would be much easier to find in stores” and, regarding an OLED version, Omdia has stated “not this year“.

The logo and launch game could make the difference

The tweet makes it clear that this would be from the next fiscal year, as a fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31. A Nintendo spokesperson told the aforementioned outlet that the company had nothing to comment.

There is much speculation about the new Nintendo console, but the feature many users are eagerly anticipating is whether it will have backward compatibility.

Many users find these numbers to be an exaggeration, but each fiscal year is divided into quarters where sales would gradually occur; following the initial boom upon release.

“Introducing a console with better hardware, graphics improvements, storage enhancements, and other capabilities would help revitalize Nintendo’s appeal and raise the quality ceiling of the games it can produce“, as stated in the aforementioned article.

Bloomberg believes that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was “a technical marvel by the company for squeezing every ounce of performance from an aging console“.

Could it be true that Nintendo plans to manufacture over 10 million Switch 2 units in the next fiscal year?