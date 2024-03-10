NFL Pro Bowler and veteran who has made $95 million in career earnings wakes up unemployed to save $10m in cap space

After ten seasons in the NFL with four different teams, Allen Robinson has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a series of roster moves ahead of NFL free agency. Robinson, a former Pro Bowl receiver, signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Steelers last season but was let go after recording 34 catches for 280 receiving yards and no touchdowns. The move will save the Steelers over $10 million in cap space, with Robinson potentially finding a new team for the upcoming season. Robinson, who was a standout high school player before playing college football at Penn State, has made over $95 million in his NFL career and leaves the Steelers with limited depth at the receiver position.

