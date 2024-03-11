NFL free agency 2024 updates — Russell Wilson to Steelers, Saquon Barkley and Eagles rumors heat up, Kirk Cousins latest

NFL Free Agency is quickly approaching, with players being able to negotiate new contracts with teams starting at noon today. Former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is reportedly set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by the Denver Broncos. Saquon Barkley is a hot topic after the New York Giants decided not to franchise tag him, with rumors linking him to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kirk Cousins is expected to test free agency as well. Stay tuned for updates on NFL Free Agency as it unfolds.

