Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier names the Chelsea player who is ‘lightning’

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea will face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash on Monday evening. Both teams are struggling this season, with Chelsea in 11th place and Newcastle in 10th. Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier has reflected on a mistake he made in a previous match against Chelsea, praising the speed of Ukraine international winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Trippier believes Chelsea fans should have faith in Mudryk despite his occasional errors, highlighting his pace and work ethic. Mudryk has scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances for Chelsea this season.

