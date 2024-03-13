New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposes $45 million plan to crack down on retail theft

The rise in crime is now leading to the closure of many businesses, in addition to high rents, in New York City. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $45 million anti-theft plan to address the issue and support merchants. The plan includes creating a retail theft unit within the state police, providing funds for district attorneys, and assisting businesses with security measures. Despite the proposal, concerns remain about whether it will be enough to prevent further store closures due to crime. Businesses like One Bravo Supermarket in the Bronx have been significantly impacted by theft, with owner Jose Frias expressing frustration over the situation. The $45 million plan is set to be included in next year’s budget.

