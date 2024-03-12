New York Giants trading for Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns, sources tell ESPN

The New York Giants are acquiring pass-rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Burns had received the nonexclusive franchise tag from the Panthers, but talks for a long-term deal broke down with Burns seeking a contract among the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. Despite his sack total dropping last season, Burns still believes he deserves to be among the top-paid players at his position. The 25-year-old player’s performance was impacted by Carolina’s poor record and a scheme change during his time with the team. Burns’ 46 sacks in the last five seasons rank 13th in the NFL.

