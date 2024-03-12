New York City landlord issued arrest warrant after hundreds of open violations

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Obhebshalom, a landlord in Washington Heights, Manhattan, who has been repeatedly deemed New York City’s worst landlord. The warrant was issued for failing to correct problems in his buildings, which include crumbling walls, ceilings, and trash-filled stairwells. Residents have shared stories of collapsing ceilings and living in deplorable conditions due to Obhebshalom’s neglect. The city has taken action by issuing the arrest warrant, signaling severe consequences for landlords who show severe negligence. Residents hope this will lead to improvements in their living conditions.

