New unofficial Star Wars game coming to Dreamcast!

As incredible as it may seem, Sega’s 128-bit console will receive a new Star Wars game, inspired by one of the great classics of the galactic franchise.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie in 1977, we have enjoyed many video games based on George Lucas’s galactic saga. Some better, some worse, but certainly with a lot of genre variety.

There are few things as delightful as piloting an X-Wing, the characteristic assault craft of the Rebel Alliance, and some Star Wars video games have revolved around that idea.

We have a recent example like Star Wars Squadrons, developed by EA Motive, but we all remember Factor 5’s franchise for Nintendo consoles: Star Wars Rogue Squadron.

It was one of the best exclusives for the Nintendo 64 and later for the Gamecube, but players of Sega, Sony, and Microsoft platforms missed out on playing these titles.

Not to worry, because a renowned developer of unofficial games has created a little marvel that pays homage to the Rogue Squadron series… on the Sega Dreamcast!

The 128-bit Sega console receives a new (unofficial, of course) game over 20 years after its discontinuation, known as Star Wars: Dream of the Rebellion.

The dream of piloting an X-Wing, now on Dreamcast

The developer Frogbull, a Star Wars fan and the only user capable of running Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII on a Sega Saturn, has presented a new unofficial video game.

It should be clarified that this is a Homebrew project, implying that this game does not actually exist and cannot be commercialized. It is more of a tribute for all Dreamcast and Star Wars enthusiasts than anything else.

Star Wars: Dream of the Rebellion is an action and flight simulation game that puts us in control of an X-Wing to defeat the Imperial forces.

It is clearly a game inspired by Rogue Squadron, taking advantage of Dreamcast’s capabilities to display 3D graphics as we head towards the Star Destroyer, shred some TIE Fighters, and combat the tyranny of the Empire.

”We were left with only three Star Wars titles on the 128-bit Sega console: Jedi Power Battles, Demolition, and the excellent Episode I: Racer. Surprisingly, none of these Dreamcast games allowed players to take control of an X-Wing, a missed opportunity given the console’s capabilities”, says Frogbull.

To recreate the radio messages and C-3PO’s communications, this player used AI tools and also some recycled assets from Rogue Squadron and other Star Wars titles.

”I used 3D models from different Star Wars games to recreate iconic vehicles and environments. For the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and Star Destroyer models, I took them from the masterpiece developed by Pandemic Studios: Star Wars: Battlefront”.

For now, you can see how Star Wars: Dream of the Rebellion looks in the gameplay shared by Frogbull on YouTube. It may not be an official game, but it is made with the care and effort that we all expect from a fan of the galactic franchise.