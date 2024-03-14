New Ultimate Team of the Week featuring Kane and Modric

As the football season comes to a close, players are gearing up for the most crucial matches. In EA Sports FC 24’s Ultimate Team, the top 18 players in peak shape have been selected for the latest Team of the Week (TOTW). These players represent various positions and playing styles, making them a valuable addition to any squad.

For those new to the game, TOTW features players who have excelled in real-life matches, earning them special attribute-enhanced cards in the game. These cards are available for a limited time through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) or the in-game market.

The TOTW 26 cards will only be available until Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. It’s essential to act fast to add these top-performing players to your team.

The starting lineup for TOTW 26 includes standout players such as Kane from Bayern Munich, Modric from Real Madrid, and Aubameyang from Olympique de Marseille. The substitute players feature talents like Buyers from Bergamo Calcio and Demirbay from Galatasaray.

Stay updated on all the latest news from EA Sports FC 24, including more TOTW releases and gameplay guides. Whether you’re a fan of Ultimate Team or single-player modes, there’s something for everyone in the world of FIFA 24.