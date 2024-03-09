New Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Game Secrets Revealed

It has been over 4 years since Ubisoft released the latest title in the beloved Ghost Recon franchise, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. However, it seems that the French company is working on a new project related to tactical action shooters within the Ghost Recon universe.

Insider Gaming, led by Tom Henderson, recently revealed some exclusive details about the upcoming Ghost Recon installment. This new game, known internally as Project Over, is expected to be released around 2025-2026. One major change is that it will be in first-person perspective, a shift from previous titles in the series.

Set in the fictional war zone of “Guerra Naiman,” the game will once again focus on military tactical squad-based gameplay, drawing inspiration from titles like Battlefield and Ready or Not. According to Henderson, there have been technical improvements in the graphics compared to previous games in the series.

The story of the next Ghost Recon game revolves around the fictional Naiman War, a conflict-ridden region where our team of ‘Ghosts’ must carry out secret missions and uncover a traitor. The game’s dark and complex missions seem reminiscent of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sub-series.

Previous titles in the Ghost Recon franchise, such as Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, have had mixed receptions among players and critics. While Wildlands received very positive reviews, Breakpoint did not fare as well with critics.

Overall, fans of the Ghost Recon series can look forward to a new installment with a fresh take on the tactical action shooter genre, set in a fictional war-torn landscape with intense missions and gameplay challenges.