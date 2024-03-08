New Release: Fallout Series Premieres Early with Full Season Drop

Fallout fans, we have exciting news to share! The second trailer for the Prime Video series is set to premiere on April 11, a day earlier than expected. This post-apocalyptic series, set in the official Bethesda RPG canon, will be available all at once, similar to how Netflix releases its shows. This decision was made to allow viewers to binge-watch all eight episodes in one go.

The story of Fallout is set 200 years after the apocalypse, where inhabitants of shelters must venture into the irradiated wasteland left behind by their ancestors. We will follow Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, as she leaves the safety of the underground facility to search for her father, portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan, encountering various dangers along the way.

The series promises to be another great video game adaptation, following in the footsteps of successful adaptations like Halo and The Last of Us. Get ready to embark on this thrilling journey through the wilderness starting April 11 with all episodes available from the get-go.

Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to mark your calendars for this highly anticipated release!