New Rangers, Igor Shesterkin come up big in win over Blues

The New York Rangers started off strong in their post-trade-deadline games with a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. New acquisitions Jack Roslovic and Alex Wennberg played key roles in the victory. The team’s power play was successful, scoring three of the four goals. Goalie Igor Shesterkin had an impressive shutout performance with 26 saves. Despite missing captain Jacob Trouba due to injury, the Rangers adjusted their defense pairs and still had a solid game. Overall, it was a promising start to the final stretch of the regular season for the Rangers.

