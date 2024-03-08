New online tool shows disparities, solutions for neighborhoods across New York City – Bronx Times

A new online data tool developed by Transportation Alternatives and MIT shows that Bronx Community Board 1 has the highest rate of childhood asthma-related visits to emergency departments in the city. The tool highlights disparities in neighborhoods, such as traffic injuries, noise pollution, and park access. It also offers potential solutions to mitigate problems, such as creating “clean air school streets” to improve air quality and pedestrianization to reduce air pollution. The data is meant to inform spending decisions and show strategies that are working in certain communities that can be implemented in others to address these disparities.

