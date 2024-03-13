New mod combines Resident Evil 2 and 3 for a new story

If you are a fan of Resident Evil, you would surely be interested in knowing and playing the events that took place between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. What happened? A fan is creating a mod that answers that question.

The timeline of Resident Evil is quite clear and while it is true that Resident Evil 2 comes before Resident Evil 3, both stories intertwine to a great extent. The paths of Leon, Claire, and Jill were about to converge.

Many fans have been clamoring to play a sort of fusion of both games, but Capcom is focused on other projects. The Resident Evil 4 remake has been a success, but there are fans who still want to see more of Raccoon City…

And that is what we are talking about, because Resident Evil modder komizo_lab has revealed his next project known as a “crossover of Resident Evil 2 and 3” that will connect both stories through the use of a character known to fans.

A new mod that expands the Resident Evil story

The modder ensures that he is developing this game with the knowledge he has gained through the development of Resident Evil 2 Overhaul MOD, Resident Evil 3 Overhaul MOD, and Nemesis, previous projects.

The link between both games is Brad Vickers, an important character within the saga and “the person who involved Chris and Jill in the mansion incident, and of whom it can be said that he is the origin of the Resident Evil series”, assures the modder.

“Brad Vickers was a member of the Raccoon City Police Department’s STARS Alpha team and appeared in the first Resident Evil game released in 1996 and then in Resident Evil 2 and 3. This new mod project represents the events that took place from 2 to 3 from his perspective.”

The mod merges the maps of both games, but we do not know much more about it. The creator expects to provide more information as the development work progresses, but we can expect a long time before it is playable.

It is likely that the mod may never come to fruition, as Capcom usually battles hard for its licenses. In fact, many current and old Capcom games suffer from “review bombing” on Steam after the Japanese company’s boycott of mods.