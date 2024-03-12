New Jersey principal facing charges following altercation between students

Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez is facing felony charges, including assault, after allegedly getting involved in a fight between students. The incident occurred last year, and Sanchez was placed on leave as the investigation expanded. While some students believe Sanchez was trying to break up the fight, the student involved and her family, along with the group Black Parents Workshop, claim the altercation was caused by Sanchez. Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, expressed sadness over the situation and highlighted the need to focus on meeting the needs of the school community. Despite the charges, Sanchez has received support from outside the school, with some believing his actions were intended to stop the fight.

Read more