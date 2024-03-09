New Jersey pet attack: Family dog attacks, kills baby and injures mother in Avenel home, according to police

A tragic incident occurred in Avenel, New Jersey, where a family dog killed a baby and seriously injured the child’s mother. The police responded to a 911 call at 6:17 a.m. about an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the dog. Both the mother and baby were found with serious injuries from the dog, with the baby pronounced dead at the scene and the mother taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Woodbridge Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

