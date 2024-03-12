New Jersey and US were not prepared for COVID-19 and state remains so for the next crisis: report

An independent report examining New Jersey’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has found that the state was not prepared for the crisis and remains underprepared for the next emergency. The report faults planning, communication, and decision-making both before and during the pandemic. Despite some successes in implementing measures such as mask mandates and vaccination campaigns, the report highlights failures in healthcare infrastructure and emergency preparedness. Recommendations include updating and stress-testing emergency response plans, as well as conducting training exercises for a wider range of emergencies. Governor Phil Murphy has promised to work with the legislature on implementing the report’s recommendations. State Republicans, who have been critical of Murphy’s pandemic response, have not publicly reacted to the report.

