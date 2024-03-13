New Heir Emerges Unnoticed in Dragon Ball Super Saga

Immerse yourself in the world of “Dragon Ball Super,” where the final chapter (102, released in February of the current year) has taken on a whole new dimension after the passing of Akira Toriyama. Fans have noticed the chapter now holds a prophetic significance; initially, it was seen as Toriyama’s attempt to address criticisms of Goku’s parenting skills. However, with current events in mind, it’s hard not to interpret the narrative as Toriyama’s symbolic way of designating Toyotaro as his successor, preparing for the inevitable future.

The 102nd chapter, titled “Son Goku vs. Son Gohan,” featured one of the series’ most eagerly awaited clashes. Beyond the usual debates over who’s the strongest, this episode touched upon the theme of fatherhood—a character trait of Goku often questioned when considering awards for ‘Father of the Year.’ Goku’s parenting has its imperfections. He’s been absent for long stretches during his kids’ upbringing, and he hasn’t exactly gone easy on Gohan in terms of training. Chi-Chi, his wife, has been a vocal critic, pushing him to evolve not only as a fighter but also as a father.

In this noteworthy chapter, we see Goku connect with his son Gohan in a way that’s atypical for the Saiyan warrior. Displaying admiration for Gohan’s newfound abilities, Goku invites him to a sparring match, hoping to learn from his son. They pit Ultra Instinct against Beast Mode—not as a form of training or facing danger, but as a means of bonding, listening, and appreciating each other. This exchange exemplifies a father’s respect and love, finally seeing himself surpassed by his offspring and feeling a sense of pride.

The unfortunate departure of Toriyama has led to fans drawing poignant parallels between Goku and Gohan’s relationship and that of Toriyama with Toyotaro. Perhaps by depicting this battle, Toriyama was metaphorically nudging Toyotaro to demonstrate his readiness to inherit the legacy. Was it a form of test for Toriyama’s protégé to show he’s equipped for the forthcoming epic tales and battles? Toyotaro has been working alongside Toriyama for over a decade and has been at the helm of “Dragon Ball Super” since 2015, tirelessly honing his craft through various projects.

Thus, we see Gohan clad in black as if in mourning, while a radiant Goku appears as if from beyond. As father and son elegantly duel, Goku challenges Gohan to show his strength, each showcasing their signature techniques. And in these moments, Toyotaro’s artwork elevates Toriyama’s narrative, symbolizing the passing of the torch accompanied by a sense of joy and approval.

Could it be that Toriyama was addressing his own absence as a creator during the “Dragon Ball GT” days, openly expressing a desire to make amends with “Dragon Ball Daima”? In his farewell, was he subtly correcting past oversights—minor though they were—compared to the towering achievements and enduring legacy of his career? Did he bid adieu to his devotees by already introducing his successor without anyone realizing it at that time?

As we reflect on these thoughts, it’s clear that the chapters of “Dragon Ball Super” possess more than just surface-level action and adventure; they are layered with emotion, succession, and an underlying narrative waiting to be unraveled by the fans who have been closely following the journey—from one legendary artist to another.