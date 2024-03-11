New film honors Nicholas Winton — Britain’s version of Oskar Schindler

Nicholas Winton is being recognized for his secret heroism during World War II, where he saved hundreds of Jewish children from certain death under the Nazis. His story only came to light in 1988, leading to a British TV show reuniting him with the children he had rescued. Winton’s efforts in organizing Kindertransports, with the help of his mother and others, saved 669 children. Despite being hailed as a hero, Winton remained humble, crediting others for their contributions. His legacy lives on in the thousands of people descended from the children he saved.

