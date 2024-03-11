New Chapter: Whitney Museum to offer free story time on certain Sundays

The Whitney Museum of American Art in West Village, Manhattan is offering free story time every second Sunday of the month in response to library closures on Sundays due to budget cuts. Parents and children are invited to come and enjoy stories read by library staff, filling the void left by the closures. The museum’s initiative is a way to provide a space for families to connect with books and the arts while libraries remain closed on Sundays. Mayor Eric Adams had indicated there would be no further cuts to libraries, but funding taken away last year was not restored, prompting organizations like The Whitney to step up and offer community programming. This initiative is seen as important for the youth to have a place to learn and study.

