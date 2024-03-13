New Beyoncé album to be called ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter,’ singer announces on official website

Beyoncé has surprised fans once again with the announcement of her forthcoming album ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter,’ set to be released on March 29. The album will be available in limited edition CD, vinyl, and box set releases. Beyoncé first hinted at the album last month in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, and later released two new country tracks, making her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart. The album follows her 2022 release ‘Renaissance,’ often referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

