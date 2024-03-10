New Action Movie Heroes: The Next Generation Takes the Lead

New generation of action stars taking over Hollywood

We leave behind the action heroes and heroines of our childhood to make way for a new generation of performers committed to the genre.

The disastrous The mercen4ries made it clear that a generational change in the action world is necessary. The reunion of past glories has given everything it could, but now an almost mandatory change is necessary.

We say goodbye to Sylvester Stallone, Jean Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Sigourney Weaver, and Jamie Lee Curtis, female members of the select club that has dedicated themselves to kicking butt on the big screen with immense talent. Although that doesn’t mean they will leave cinema aside… be careful, they are still going strong.

It is true that the average age is increasing in the male sector. Just think of the franchise John Wick, the first name that comes to mind is Keanu Reeves, who is already 59 years old and has spent his entire career cultivating the action field.

Newly arrived in that same fictional universe, we have Ana de Armas who is giving her all in the spin-off Ballerina.

We cannot talk about profitable action heroes at the box office without mentioning another interesting mature actor who excels in every new project. We are talking about Jason Statham, who can fight a giant megalodon or become the soldier bee of the beehive. Both The Meg 2 and Beekeeper continue to make headlines.

One of the actors whom Statham has faced off against (in movies) is the muscular Dwayne Johnson, with whom he coincided thanks to the Fast & Furious franchise. This is also where he met the chameleon-like Charlize Theron, now focused on The Old Guard 2 and Atomic Blonde 2.

However, when talking about experience in the genre, we cannot forget the incredible Milla Jovovich, who has always shown a brutal commitment to the genre. And speaking of veterans, another one who doesn’t step down and is in great shape is the great Tom Cruise, a box office magnet with his stunts and always pushing the limits of what is possible.

Although he has gained great popularity thanks to a series like Reacher, we cannot fail to mention Alan Ritchson… that back deserves a monument and confirms that we have a hero for a long time… and don’t let Gal Gadot not wearing the Wonder Woman costume again fool you, the actress still has plenty of time left. Just like Sofia Boutella, who will return in Rebel Moon 2 and 3.

We have an amazing lineup of action heroes and heroines, what are your favorite stars? Long live the genre!