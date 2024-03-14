‘Never heard Real Madrid…’ Darren Bent stunned nobody wants to sign Tottenham star who’s ‘far too good’

Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur in search of trophies has left his old teammate, Son Heung-min, in a similar position. Despite Son’s impressive goal-scoring record, he has yet to lift a trophy in his Premier League career. Former player Darren Bent believes Son is too good to be without a trophy and is surprised that top clubs like Real Madrid have not shown interest in him. Bent estimates Son’s market value to be around £70-80 million and believes he is a top player who deserves more recognition. As Tottenham’s captain, Son is admired both by fans and teammates, and there is hope that he will lead the team to success under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Fans are hopeful that Son will finally get the chance to lift a trophy with the club.

