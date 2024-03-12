Neve Campbell confirms role in Scream 7 under Kevin Williamson’s direction

After an uncertain future, Scream 7 is more alive than ever with the confirmation of Neve Campbell’s return as Sidney Prescott.

Things were looking very bleak for Scream 7, the highly anticipated installment of the famous horror franchise that was experiencing a resurgence at the box office with the latest films, where the old cast joins a new ensemble of protagonists led by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Despite Neve Campbell’s departure in Scream VI, the film managed to hold its own thanks to the new generation of characters accompanied by veteran Courteney Cox, who returned for another installment assuming the role of Gale Weathers.

However, things have taken a sudden turn with the upcoming installment due to the controversial firing of Melissa Barrera and the subsequent departure of Jenna Ortega, in addition to the exit of director Christopher Landon.

Since then, the project has been rather stagnant awaiting convincing Neve Campbell (the last hope to keep the franchise afloat) to return to the saga. And it seems they have now achieved their goal.

Neve Campbell confirms she will be in Scream 7

The actress herself has confirmed her return to the horror saga through social media. In an Instagram post, Neve Campbell has revealed that she will once again play Sidney Prescott in the next installment of Scream.

The post, which you can find in the link in the paragraph above, shows a photo with the script of Scream 7, confirming that the director will be Kevin Williamson, a name well known to fans of the franchise as the writer of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4.

“It has always been a joy and an honor to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and what they have meant to me has never diminished. I am so happy and proud to say that I was asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more excited!!!” Campbell writes in her post.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Scream 7, but with Neve Campbell already in possession of the script, it seems that the start of filming is imminent. What do you think about Sidney Prescott’s return in the next installment of the horror saga?