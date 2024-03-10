Nets losing another top executive to Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are facing another blow with Executive Director of Basketball Operations Ryan Gisriel expected to leave for a job in the Charlotte Hornets’ front office. Gisriel has been with the Nets since 2013 and played a significant role in the organization. His departure comes as a loss for general manager Sean Marks and the Nets. Jeff Peterson, a former colleague of Gisriel, has also joined the Hornets, reuniting with head coach Steve Clifford. Despite the changes, the Nets remain focused on their upcoming games, with some players returning from injuries and others dealing with illnesses.

