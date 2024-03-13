Nets’ Dennis Schroder drawing praise from all corners

Dennis Schroder of the Brooklyn Nets has been receiving praise for his performance since being acquired at the trade deadline. He is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 assists and has improved the team’s ball movement. His impact has been particularly notable on teammate Nic Claxton, who has seen an increase in scoring since playing alongside Schroder. The team is starting to come together, and Schroder’s influence is being felt on and off the court. Additionally, Cameron Johnson is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games due to an ankle sprain, and the Brooklyn Nets are set to split their locally broadcast games between Fox 5 and My9 during the 2024 season.

