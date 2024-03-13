Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Issues with Dune 2 and Titanic Science

Neil deGrasse Tyson, well-known for his expertise as an astrophysicist and his tribute to Carl Sagan through the return of the Cosmos series, is now turning his attention to science inaccuracies in the popular movie Dune 2. Recently appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest book, Starry Messenger, Tyson pointed out several issues with the science portrayed in Dune and its sequel.

One of the main concerns Tyson highlighted is regarding the sandworms in the movie. He noted that the depiction of the sandworms, especially in terms of their movement, does not align with the laws of physics. Tyson humorously pointed out that in reality, worms do not move in a straight line like portrayed in the movie, but rather undulate and push, resembling a snake’s movement.

Tyson also criticized the way noise attracts the sandworms in the movie, noting that sound does not spread in sand as depicted in Dune. Additionally, he called out the inconsistency in the depiction of flying ships, with smaller ships requiring wings while larger ones do not.

According to Tyson, science fiction should build on scientific principles and push them to create something beyond current reality. He emphasized the importance of grounding fiction in scientific concepts to make the storytelling more engaging and plausible. Tyson highlighted the role of science fiction in exploring complex ideas like wormholes, antimatter, and black holes, drawing parallels to the works of Isaac Asimov.

Tyson’s comments on Dune 2 shed light on the importance of accurate science in storytelling and the role of science fiction in pushing the boundaries of imagination. As discussions continue around the accuracy of science in popular media, Tyson’s critique serves as a reminder of the importance of integrating scientific principles into creative works.