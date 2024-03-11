Neighbors rescue New Jersey couple trapped in major house fire: ‘We’re here, we’re here’

Neighbors in a New Jersey community are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a couple from a massive house fire in West Deptford Township. The fire, which happened early Saturday morning, completely engulfed the house. Two neighbors sprang into action, breaking windows to communicate with the trapped couple and pulling them out to safety. The quick actions of the neighbors are being credited with saving the couple’s lives. Unfortunately, the house is likely a complete loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The couple was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their current condition is unknown. The neighbors are being praised for their heroic actions, and the community is grateful for their quick thinking and bravery.

