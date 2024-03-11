‘Needs to be shut down,’ driver slams as ‘tainted fuel’ causes cars to break down – but this isn’t the first time

A gas station in New Jersey is facing criticism after drivers complained of contaminated fuel causing their cars to stall. The Conoco station is accused of allowing rainwater to enter its gas tanks, leading to sputtering engines and stranded drivers along highways. Police responded to customer complaints, with some cars needing to be towed. The gas station faced a previous incident with similar complaints in January 2024, leading to a fine and reimbursements for affected drivers. Following the latest incident, the gas station has been temporarily shut down for inspection. Phillips-66, the company that owns the Conoco brand, confirmed they do not supply fuel to the Camden station.

