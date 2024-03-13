NBC analyst makes risky remarks live on TV during Celtics vs Jazz game as co-announcer says ‘Shaq would be laughing’

During the Boston Celtics’ 123-107 win over the Utah Jazz, color analyst Eddie House made a sexually suggestive remark while complimenting Jazz star Colin Sexton. House emphasized Sexton’s tenacity with an unfortunate choice of words, leading to an awkward moment on air. House quickly realized his mistake and tried to clarify his statement, while his co-announcer Drew Carter made a light-hearted comment about the situation. Despite the awkward moment, Sexton ended the game with a strong performance, and the Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum to maintain their position as the top team in the NBA with a 51-14 record.

