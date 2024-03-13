‘NBA has a crisis’ blasts ESPN star Tony Kornheiser in passionate live TV rant after Rudy Gobert’s gesture to refs

ESPN personality Tony Kornheiser believes the NBA is facing a crisis regarding the integrity of the game, following a recent incident where Rudy Gobert made a money sign gesture towards referees. Kornheiser pointed to the league’s history with a betting scandal involving former referee Tim Donaghy and urged Commissioner Adam Silver to be proactive in preventing such issues from happening again. Gobert was fined $100,000 for his gesture and comments about the game being suspicious, with Kornheiser suggesting that the fine may not have been severe enough given the seriousness of the situation.

