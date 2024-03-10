National Guard soldiers no longer carrying long guns at subway bag checks

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York National Guard to stop carrying assault rifles while checking bags at subway stations, following concerns about public safety and criticism from riders and political figures. The soldiers will continue to carry rifles at transit hubs but not in the subway. This decision came after a spike in crimes in the subway system and a series of high-profile incidents. While the governor has stated that the presence of the National Guard is meant to deter crime and provide a sense of security, critics argue that it is an unnecessary overreaction. Despite the deployment, crime in the subway system remains relatively rare compared to the rest of the city. Riders are protected under the Fourth Amendment and can refuse a bag search, but they will not be allowed to enter the subway if they do so.

